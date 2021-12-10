ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

At least 55 migrants killed, dozens injured in México truck crash

By Agencia EFE
Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 55 migrants were killed and more than 70 were injured on Thursday (Dec. 9) after the truck they were packed into overturned on a highway in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, officials said. The accident occurred at around 3:30 pm (21:30 GMT) when the truck crammed...

www.fresnobee.com

KTLA

Survivors recount horror of southern Mexico truck crash that killed 55

Survivors of the horrific truck crash in Mexico that killed 55 migrants and injured more than a hundred recounted from their hospital beds how their location inside the truck determined who lived and who died. Those unlucky enough to be riding jammed against the fragile walls of the freight container almost certainly died, survivors said. […]
ACCIDENTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Over and over again, migrants die while crossing Mexico. They rarely see justice

MEXICO CITY — A day after 55 migrants who were being smuggled through Mexico died in a tractor-trailer crash, officials here promised justice. “There will be no impunity,” said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, vowing that Mexico would take “immediate action” against the human traffickers who had packed nearly 200 migrants into a truck that careened into a bridge in the state of Chiapas on Thursday.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Police and migrants clash outside Mexico City

A large group of thousands of migrants from across Latin America, which has slowly been winding its way through Mexico, has clashed with police. Sunday's clash happened as the group approached the capital, Mexico City. Their plan was to reach the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic pilgrimage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA ABC-7

Juarez bus driver jailed, accused of distracted driving in U.S. 54 crash that killed 1, hurt 1

UPDATE: Authorities on Sunday charged a Los Paisanos bus driver with manslaughter and aggravated assault for a deadly Saturday night crash that investigators blamed on distracted driving. 52-year-old Guadalupe Alonso Maciel of Ciudad Juarez was being held in the El Paso County jail on $275,000 bond by order of Magistrate Judge Jon Joseph. El Paso The post Juarez bus driver jailed, accused of distracted driving in U.S. 54 crash that killed 1, hurt 1 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
eturbonews.com

53 people killed in Mexico truck disaster

Migrants from Guatemala and Honduras had been dangerously packed into the trailer, with as many as 10 children among them. A trailer truck, reportedly carrying 107 migrants from Central America, rolled over and hit a bridge in southern Mexican State of Chiapas, that borders Guatemala. At least 53 migrants, who...
ACCIDENTS
whtc.com

Most of 54 dead in Mexico truck crash were Guatemalans, Mexico says

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – Most of the victims of Thursday’s truck crash in southern Mexico that killed at least 54 people and injured dozens more were Guatemalan migrants, authorities said on Friday. People spilled from the truck carrying an estimated 166 people after it flipped over on...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

At least 53 people killed in Haiti after fuel truck explodes

Three days of national mourning have been called after at least 50 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol exploded in northern Haiti.Dozens of others have been injured, said officials, as the tragedy also devastated some 20 homes close to the explosion site.The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Mr Henry tweeted.He said his administration was deploying field hospitals to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned. Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured. Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident. Read More Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in courtReport links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protestersDeath of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Extortionists target families of crash victims in Guatemala

Guatemalan families awaiting word on the fate of relatives involved in a deadly migrant smuggling accident in southern Mexico are now also living with the terror of extortionists telling them their loved ones have been kidnapped.In the vacuum of official information following Thursday’s deadly crash that left 55 migrants dead, opportunists are demanding money from their families for information.In its desperation, one Guatemalan family had published its phone number on social media hoping for information about their missing relative. On Monday, they shared with an AP reporter a screen capture showing a Mexican phone number demanding $3,000 if they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fresno Bee

Remain in México reinstatement sparks fear, hope in migrants on U.S. border

The United States’ reinstatement of its Remain in México program has sparked both fear and hope in migrants waiting in Mexico’s northern border cities. The reinstatement last week of the Donald Trump-era program officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces the migrants, refugees and asylum seekers to wait in this country while U.S. authorities evaluate their applications for entry, has been met with disappointment, frustration and concern among migrants and activist communities.
IMMIGRATION

