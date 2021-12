The Bills have faced some tough adversity throughout the 2021 season. The latest example was being down 24-3 to the Buccaneers going into halftime and finding a way to force the game into overtime. Even though the Bills didn't get the much-needed win over the reigning Super Bowl Champions, this comeback attempt seems to give the Bills a spark and a drive that they can hopefully carry with them down the stretch.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO