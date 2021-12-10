ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centene hits a 52-week high on better-than-expected guidance, value creation plan

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 4 days ago
Centene Corporation (CNC +5.5%) has reached a new 52-week high after the health insurer set its 2022 revenue guidance ahead of Street expectations and unveiled a plan to generate long-term value for shareholders. While...

Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
Seeking Alpha

Reliance Steel buys Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has acquired Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, a distributor of non-ferrous metal products in the Northeastern United States. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Admiral Metals also performs value-added custom cutting services for its customers; its annual net sales in 2020 were approximately $134M.
Seeking Alpha

Centene to add directors, search for new CEO

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) announces various enhancements today as part of its ongoing board refreshment and governance review process and a cooperation agreement the Company has entered into with Politan Capital Management. Current director James Dallas will become Lead Independent Director immediately and will assume the Independent Chair by the end...
Seeking Alpha

Erytech Pharma launches $7.85M direct offering

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) has entered into an agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units, each consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of ADS and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share, in a registered direct offering.
Seeking Alpha

Encore Wire: Amazing Operating Cash Flow Growth

WIRE's operating cash flow exploded from $57.5 M in 2020 to $233.9 M in 2021. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is a low-cost manufacturer of electrical wire and cable for commercial buildings, houses, and apartments. The main customers for WIRE are wholesale electrical distributors who sell the electrical wires and other products to electrical contractors. Riding the construction boom across the U.S., WIRE's business is growing at a rapid pace. Given the overall U.S. housing market growth trajectory, strong balance sheet, and their expansion plan, I expect WIRE to continue their success into the foreseeable future. I believe WIRE presents a great investment opportunity for a long-term investor because:
Seeking Alpha

Maravai LifeSciences added to Nasdaq Biotechnology index

Maravai LifeSceinces (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been added to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, effective prior to market open on December 20, 2021. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents...
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers deal propels Immatics more than 10%, most in seven months

Immatics N.V. (IMTX +10.2%) has recorded the biggest gain since May after announcing an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for the licensing, development, and commercialization of the company’s TCR Bispecific candidate IMA401. Per the terms, Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will receive an upfront payment worth $150M and milestone payments valued...
Seeking Alpha

Reneo Pharma posts best intra-day gain since IPO

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM +26.8%) has added more than a quarter of value so far, propelling the micro-cap stock to record its sharpest intra-day gain since the company went public early this year. About 374.4K Reneo (NASDAQ:RPHM) shares have changed hands, indicating an over 11-fold rise in trading activity compared to the 65-day average of ~33.5K shares.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

