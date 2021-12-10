ABVC Biopharma up 11% on distribution deal, positive analyst report

Magnachip failed a CFIUS review. Magnachip (MX) announced a deal to be taken private by Wise Road Capital back in March of 2021. When I wrote my previous article on Magnachip, shares traded at around $17. I have written this name up publicly as early as May 2021. Pre-market it looks like we're back around $16 as the deal is dead. The stock has been weak lately as many arbs anticipated the failure. However, the theoretical upside of the deal closing at $29 is now off the table, and logically, the price should come down a bit. Pre-market it is down to the high 16's, which could worsen as any arbs left exit.

