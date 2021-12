Word was before the football season that Trinity's coaching staff was excited about the prospects of sophomore quarterback Dominic Payne. Payne blossomed as a dual-threat quarterback who could make plays with his legs and his right arm. His breakout could probably be traced to the Bulldogs' 48-8 win over Carrboro. It was in that game when Payne was 6-of-7 for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air while running 16 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns.

TRINITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO