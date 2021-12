TYLER, Texas — Habitat for Humanity of Smith County (HFHSC) is the first program sponsor for The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) Radio 99.7 KVUT. UT Tyler Radio is a community service of UT Tyler that began airing on Sept. 14. Its mission is to educate, enrich, enlighten, inspire and inform. Listeners can tune in at 99.7 or stream at UTTR.org. HFHSC is the sponsor of KVUT’s “Morning Edition,” which airs 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO