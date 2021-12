After a very long wait, The Witcher Season 2 is nearly here, and we’ll soon be able to watch Geralt as he travels with Ciri to his childhood Witcher-training home of Kaer Morhen so that he can protect her and help her learn to fight for herself. While we know this new duty of Geralt’s will lead to our hero being introduced to a lot of additional characters, as well as now seeing a chattier monster hunter than before, we still don’t know exactly what will this mean for the, basically still brand new, surrogate father / daughter relationship between Ciri and her grunting protector. Well, star Henry Cavill has just opened up about how his character will try to relate to the on-the-run princess.

