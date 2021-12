Teachers at Colbert Elementary School have found a way to help the little cougars learn about behavior and history while having fun at the same time. During the week before Thanksgiving, students who had earned the required behavior points had a Thanksgiving feast one day and attended a Cougar Carnival the next. At the kindergarten Thanksgiving feast, the kids wore head dresses that they had made themselves (with help from the teachers depending on the kid’s ability). Little Pilgrims and Indians sat together and feasted on plates of meat, cheese, fruit, and muffins, learning about the meaning of Thanksgiving.

