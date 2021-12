Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has added The Bristol Panama to its Registry Collection Hotel Portfolio. The luxury hotel is the second to join Wyndham’s recently-unveiled brand. “With our prestigious new Registry Collection Hotels brand, independent luxury hoteliers can take advantage of Wyndham’s global reach and services,” said Scott LePage, President Americas, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. “The Bristol Panama is a luxury hospitality icon in Panama City, and we’re honored to welcome the property to the Wyndham portfolio.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO