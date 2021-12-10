ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

A DIY Robotic Arm Called WinchBot @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bot with a winch, made with Raspberry Pi. It’s a project from Norbert Heinz via hackster.io. 5 stepper motors with driver ICs, 3 standard servos and a Raspberry Pi result in...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Pi Pico video interface for z80 Modular Computer #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Pi’s have a knack for reinvigorating retro tech. Fun one from keyvin on GitHub:. I’ve created a video interface for the z80 with a raspberry pi pico. Address selection is accomplished through a 74HCT154 and 74HCT32. Z80 Wait states are triggered when the Pico’s address is decoded via the 74hct32. Currently the Pico implements 4 IO ports – data register (00), x register (01), y register (02), and xy-width register(02). RGB levels come from the other PIO through a resistor DAC. The scanvideo library in pico-extras says it no longer supports 8bpp, so I wrote my own very simple 640×480 video mode fed via DMA. The Pico implements a 160×120 8 bit color output for the z80.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Liquid Soap/hand dispenser_Wall atachment #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Hand sanitizer/soap support with screw hole for wall atachment. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4934763. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Robotic Arm#Winchbot#Xyz#Piday
adafruit.com

Ships wheel shelf #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Add a little pizzaz to your shelf system from richmitch on Thingiverse:. I was given a moon lamp and wanted to display it, so designed this shelf in Tinkercad. I wanted the wheel / bracket to be 3D, so split the bracket in half so I could print without supports then glued them together, prior to gluing them to the shelf.
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Tesla Cyberwhistle with actual tooting action #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Tesla Cyber Whistle look alike, that can actually make noise!. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/90382-twhistla-tesla-cyberwhistle-with-actual-tooting-ac/files. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
adafruit.com

Belt designer #3DThursday #3DPrinting

With this OpenScad code you can design waist belts out of segments of various. sizes,shapes, patterns and image or text fillings. Not too much attention needs. to be taken to parametrize the parts. In most cases the resulting parts are. still sensful if the obvious size relations remain reasonable. The...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 3 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.0-beta.3, the fourth beta release for CircuitPython 7.1.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues we may still address for 7.1.0. This release fixes a regression in 7.1.0-beta.2 that caused problems with displayio and possibly other problems. Notable additions to 7.1.0 since 7.0.0. Initial port for Raspberry...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

9V Duracell Container #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After downloading & printing the Used Battery Container by Elite_Worm (https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4881782) I seen one comment asking for a 9V version. I thought to myself I could probably design something like that so I tried it out and am very happy with the result. This was my 1st attempt a making a multi part model. At full size it measures approx. 7″ x 4-3/8″ x 13″ (177.8mm x 111.13mm x 330.2mm).
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin

NEW PRODUCT – 0.05″ Pitch Thru-Hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin The small, but mighty 0.05″ Pitch Thru-hole Female Socket Header 2×5 10-pin. We had an extra batch of these headers when we were adding the PM2.5 Air Quality Sensor with I2C Interface to our breakout board, and we’re specifically selling the header by itself so you can solder it onto your sensor project.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Interactive Sound Installation The Black Box Examines Algorithm-Powered Censorship #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Adam Hsieh published this interactive installation on vimeo:. It involves a mysterious black box with a small single-board computer, sound sensor and speaker hidden inside. The onlookers are encouraged to read out the artist statement but don’t know that certain randomly chosen words will trigger a sharp alarm in the box. They may guess what content is on the blocklist and avoid them, or neglect the noise and go ahead.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: ESP32-S2 chips of all flavors #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @adafruit @EspressifSystem

(Video) This week’s Great Search is about learning from mistakes – in this case Ladyada ordered the wrong ESP32-S2 chip for the QT Py S2, because she wasn’t paying attention to all the variants. This is where it pays to check the Espressif datasheet for the specific chip naming *especially* since sometimes the part marking isn’t clear.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy