Back in June, as things were tentatively reopening, Mixhalo CEO John Vars told TechCrunch that the low-latency, in-person audio streaming service used the pandemic as an opportunity to “step back and laser-focus on improving our core product.” With that came a pair of additions to its platform: Mixhalo Over Cellular and Mixhalo Rodeo. The exec adds, “We also found that with no live events on their calendars, venue operators had more time to talk about innovation and improving the fan experience. So, while business development suffered initially, as the year went on, we started to see the pipeline grow beyond even pre-pandemic levels.”

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO