The Market Is Losing Steam

Cover picture for the articleThe CPI numbers came in roughly in-line, which produced some relief buying, but as the market contemplates the bigger issue of inflation, it is losing steam. It is not inconsequential that inflation is at the highest levels in nearly 40 years, and the Fed will have to deal with it sooner...

Motley Fool

If I Could Only Own 1 Stock for the Next 5 to 10 Years, This Would Be It

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. One of the hallmarks of a robust long-term...
Street.Com

Is Another Market Bubble About to Burst? These Analysts Think So

The market is headed for an impending bubble burst, with “poor monetary and fiscal decisions since COVID-19” pushing it into shaky territory, a team lead by Barry Bannister, managing director and market strategist for Stifel Equity Research, said Monday. As reported by MarketWatch, Bannister's team predicts that the...
MemeStockMaven

Experts Say These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued

Nasdaq 100 Large Cap Growth (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report is considered by many to be a solid investment choice. This group is composed of all large-cap companies (market capitalizations above $10 billion) – big, stable businesses like these tend to offer more predictable cash flow and, at times, more resilience to volatility.
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

CrowdStrike provides endpoint security, protecting businesses from data breaches. Unity Software's 3D content engine is critical for visualizing the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
Street.Com

A Grim Market Mood

The market mood is grim, but there is one slight positive this morning as the corrective action rotates into the bigger cap names that have not corrected as deeply and are preventing bottoming action for the broader market. Small-caps (IWM) have minor gains, while the (QQQ) and FATMAAN names are down over 1%. In addition, breadth is running only about 3400 gainers to 4400 decliners which is an improvement over yesterday.
Street.Com

The Market Mood Deteriorates and Big Caps Finally Stumble

Sentiment among many market participants has been poor for a long time, but it has not become extreme enough to produce the sort of capitulation that leads to a market bottom. The primary reason for this is that the senior indexes and some key big-cap names have hardly corrected. It is tough for growth stocks, small-caps, biotechnology, and many secondary stocks to find a bottom when the folks in the media are still talking about stocks "hovering near highs."
