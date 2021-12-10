Kate McKinnon Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Watch Promo With Billie Eilish

Kate McKinnon is back. The longtime Saturday Night Live cast member, who had been away filming her Peacock limited series Joe Exotic, will make her first appearance on NBC’s sketch comedy this season in tomorrow’s episode. McKinnon takes part in the promo for this week’s show alongside host and musical guest Billie Eilish .

One of the most popular SNL cast members of the past decade — and two-time Emmy winner for the show –McKinnon sparked speculation about an exit with her emotional speech in last season’s finale but she was confirmed to return this season along with the vast majority of the SNL main cast. The agreement for longtime cast members like McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant is believed to allow them to go off and do other projects, returning to SNL when available.

In the promo, which you can watch above, McKinnon and Eilish discuss the singer’s upcoming 20th birthday, pulling off double duty on SNL and… a Norwegian Christmas gnome (with a nod to a skit McKinnon did during SNL ‘s remote episodes at the start of the pandemic.)

Eilish follows in the footsteps of other top musicians who have served as both hosts and musical guests, including Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Adele, Chance the Rapper, Nick Joans and Halsey.