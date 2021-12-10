ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kate McKinnon Returns To ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Watch Promo With Billie Eilish

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Kate McKinnon is back. The longtime Saturday Night Live cast member, who had been away filming her Peacock limited series Joe Exotic, will make her first appearance on NBC’s sketch comedy this season in tomorrow’s episode. McKinnon takes part in the promo for this week’s show alongside host and musical guest Billie Eilish .

One of the most popular SNL cast members of the past decade — and two-time Emmy winner for the show –McKinnon sparked speculation about an exit with her emotional speech in last season’s finale but she was confirmed to return this season along with the vast majority of the SNL main cast. The agreement for longtime cast members like McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant is believed to allow them to go off and do other projects, returning to SNL when available.

In the promo, which you can watch above, McKinnon and Eilish discuss the singer’s upcoming 20th birthday, pulling off double duty on SNL and… a Norwegian Christmas gnome (with a nod to a skit McKinnon did during SNL ‘s remote episodes at the start of the pandemic.)

Eilish follows in the footsteps of other top musicians who have served as both hosts and musical guests, including Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Adele, Chance the Rapper, Nick Joans and Halsey.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kate McKinnon Returns To ‘SNL’ With Dr. Fauci, The Cuomo Brothers & More Covid Quips In Cold Open

“I’m back!” declared Kate McKinnon as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the opening seconds of Saturday Night Live tonight to a roar from the audience. “Do we both still think I’m sexy or are we done with that,” added the late-night MVP in her beloved role as the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director and first time back on SNL this season. Off this fall shooting her Joe Exotic series for streamer Peacock, McKinnon’s already announced return was a welcome relief after many a flameout of a cold open this 47th season of SNL. However, the rest of the skit went...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Shakira To Lead NBC Competition Series ‘Dancing With Myself’ From Irwin Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Waka waka… Shakira is fronting a new dance competition format for NBC. The network has ordered Dancing with Myself, inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media sites such as TikTok. The international pop star, who has sold more than 300 million albums and went viral last year with her Girl Like Me dances, is to star and executive produce the series. It comes from Irwin Entertainment, the production company run by former A Little Late With Lilly Singh showrunner John Irwin, and Universal Television Alternative Studio. The series is the latest dance competition series for...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Jabs At Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone & More

“A jury declared Jussie Smollett really bad at acting,” Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost started tonight, making light of the recent headlines over the guilty verdict for the Empire actor earlier this week from his 2019 assault. “Smollett was found guilty of charges of staging a hate crime; it was the worst staged hate crime since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof,” Jost joked. The SNL co-head writer then quickly pivoted to some old fodder for the multi-Emmy winning NBC late night sketch show: Our former POTUS. “And in legal news where someone won’t definitely get convicted, Donald Trump is being investigated for fraud by New...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Adele
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Halsey
Finger Lakes Times

Kate McKinnon Reveals a Big Birthday Secret to Billie Eilish - SNL

Billie Eilish pulls double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on December 11, 2021. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #BillieEilish #KateMcKinnon #SNL47.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc#Mckinnon Pete Davidson#Norwegian
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish Host And Perform On Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend, hosting for the first time and performing for the second. Performance-wise, she did two tracks from her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, the title track and “Male Fantasy,” which just got an Eilish-directed music video last week. For one of her performances, she was introduced by her parents; her brother Finneas O’Connell also performed alongside her.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Makes ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut in Romantic Puffy Dress & Stiletto Boots

Billie Eilish brought a dose of holiday whimsy to the stage at “Saturday Night Live” for her hosting debut. In her opening monologue, Eilish donned a voluminous minidress from Simone Rocha’s Spring 2022 collection. The outfit featured puffed sleeves and a layered skirt accented with white lace, pearls, ruffles and tulle, as well as red bow embroidery. Eilish completed her look—which she stated resembles “Mrs. Clause going to the club”—with ornament-like striped drop earrings, creating a fully holiday-themed outfit. The star also joked that she was “only wearing this because after the show, I gotta go get married in an anime.” For footwear, the...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Star in SNL’s Creepiest Christmas Ad

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw the return of Kate McKinnon and the debut of host Billie Eilish, with the show utilizing both performers brilliantly in a chilling pre-taped sketch called “Lonely Christmas Ad.” The short introduces us to a sensitive teen (Eilish) who invites her lonely elderly neighbor (McKinnon) across the way to Christmas dinner, the two communicating via notepads à la Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video. But things take a creepy turn as the elderly woman reveals increasingly alarming details about her life, culminating in several escalating twists too perfect to spoil. Though Mikey Day makes a memorable appearance, this sketch is essentially a two-hander for McKinnon and Eilish, who does her best comedic work of the night here. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
NJ.com

Billie Eilish on ‘Saturday Night Live’: Free live stream, how to watch online without cable, time, channel

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by musician Billie Eilish, who will double as the night’s musical guest, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

Watch SNL spoof Andrew, Chris Cuomo with Kate McKinnon’s Fauci

“Saturday Night Live” parodied numerous public figures — including the Cuomo Brothers — in a cold open segment spoofing the spread of misinformation about COVID-19. Saturday’s episode saw Kate McKinnon step back into her impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, and address the omicron strain of the virus.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

Billie Eilish Rocks Newly Dark Hair in 'SNL' Promos

Billie Eilish will unveil her new hairdo in front of a national TV audience when she serves as host and musical guest on this week's Saturday Night Live. The 19-year-old pop star appeared alongside SNL star Kate McKinnon in a promo for the upcoming show, which also marks McKinnon's return for the first time this season after stepping away to film her Peacock series, Joe Exotic.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Billie Eilish (Mostly) Nails Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

It should go without saying that hosting “Saturday Night Live” is one of the most daunting roles in television. Being a trained actor isn’t enough because you also have to be funny and comfortable in a high-pressure live setting; being a reality-tv or internet celebrity is even less effective training for the same reasons. And being a musician, who is usually comfortable in front of a live audience but may be less adept at comic timing, arguably equips a person for the role even less.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy