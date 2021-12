The City of Hamilton has taken steps to prepare itself for an entirely new landscape in Montana, being the legalization of recreational marijuana. When the voters of the state passed I-190 and CI-118 in November of 2020, they set into motion the creation of a regulatory framework that will allow for the sale and consumption of marijuana by adults age 21 and over. Although medical marijuana had been legal in Montana prior to the passage of the new legislation in 2020, the new framework expands that right to recreational users as well.

