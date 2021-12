The statistics are impressive from the Owatonna High School football banquet. Ten All-District Players. Eight Big Nine Conference Scholar Athletes. One Friend of Football honoree. Keith Bangs was recognized for his "more than 30 years" of keeping stats along the OHS football sidelines. He and his wife Jane were special guests at Sunday's event held at the Eagles Club in Owatonna.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO