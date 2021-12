With these grey months of winter now upon us, it’s the perfect time to get lost in a great book. We present to you some of our favorite novels that are told against a cold and wintry background. None of them relate to a specific holiday, but they have cozy and snowy throughlines that makes them appropriate for even the gloomiest day in December and January. From classic to fantasy to historical, we’ve picked out a story for (mostly) every reader.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO