In addition to player of the year Sean Boyle of Haverford High, the All-Delco team includes:. Connor Cresswell, Haverford School: The Fords struggled to a four-win season in a deep and talented Inter-Ac, but Cresswell shined. The Fords lost nine games by one goal (and also had three one-goal wins). That put a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper behind a young squad, and Cresswell performed well in the spotlight. He averaged six saves per outing, showing his shot-stopping ability and his control of the penalty area. A product of the Philadelphia Union Academy, Cresswell is just a sophomore.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO