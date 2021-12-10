ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mirrorons 24" Round LED Bathroom Mirror $89.99

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Amazon has the Mirrorons 24" Round LED Bathroom Mirror for a low...

www.techbargains.com

Times and Democrat

Replace a bathroom faucet

The trend in remodeling continues, reports the recent Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) from Harvard’s Remodeling Futures Program. Any upgrade even replacing a bathroom faucet won’t go unnoticed if you decide to sell your home, so don’t hesitate to make the upgrade and enjoy using it. It’s not the...
HOME & GARDEN
techbargains.com

Eyetoo CE45A 4K Dual Dash Cam w/ 3" LCD Screen $43.99

Amazon has the Eyetoo CE45A 4K Dual Dash Cam w/ 3" LCD Screen for a low $43.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "UY5EUXRV" (Exp 12/12). This is originally $109.99, so you save $66 off list price. 4K Front and 1080P Inside Dash Cam. Compact design & dual...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Aicntech Intelligent Foot Massager Machine with Heat $98.99

Amazon has the Aicntech Intelligent Foot Massager Machine with Heat for a low $98.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "15TOPSALES" (Exp Soon). This is originally $199.99, so you save $101 off list price. 3 ergonomic massage modes; Calf shaking massage. 3 air intensity levels, 4 tapping intensity...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Umimixi 4K Video Camera Camcorder $64

Amazon has the Umimixi 4K Video Camera Camcorder for a low $64.00 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "60Y6BJSJ" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $159.99, so you save 59% off list price. 4K 30FPS & 48.0MP & 128G extended memory. Time-lapse & slow motion. External microphone & 2.4G remote control. Night...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

API Stress Coat Water Conditioner (32oz) $7.41 | 8oz $2.78

Amazon has the API Stress Coat Water Conditioner (32oz) for a low $7.41. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 57% off with this deal. The 8oz size is on sale for $2.78 after Subscribe & Save. Protects fish and removes harmful-to-fish chemicals from tap water...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Soyus 20V 350CFM Cordless Leaf Blower w/ 2.0Ah Battery $58.49

Amazon has the Soyus 20V 350CFM Cordless Leaf Blower w/ 2.0Ah Battery for a low $58.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "ZD293ESP" (Exp Soon). This is originally $90, so you save 35% off list price. 20V Max cordless leaf blower. Powerful copper moter; Advanced Turbo Engine. Lightweight: Only weighs 4.4lbs.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Brightown 15-Inch Green Ceramic Christmas Tree with Multicolored LED Lights $21.59

Amazon has the Brightown 15-Inch Green Ceramic Christmas Tree with Multicolored LED Lights for a low $21.59 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "EVU3AXP3" (Exp Soon). This is originally $45.99, so you save 53% off list price. 3 AA battery operated christmas tree (battery not included) 15 inches tall (including star)....
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Beefix OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Battery Tester 2-in-1 Auto Diagnostic $34.29

Amazon has the Beefix OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Battery Tester 2-in-1 Auto Diagnostic for a low $34.29 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FCQH7OL8" (Exp 12/15). This is originally $68.580, so you save 50% off list price. Erase codes & reset, enhanced OBD2 mode 6. Supports all OBDII protocols: KWP2000, ISO9141,...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Kattom 1080p Night Vision Solar Security Camera w/ 15000mAh Battery $60.77

Amazon has the Kattom 1080p Night Vision Solar Security Camera w/ 15000mAh Battery for a low $60.77 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "AFOHQUTH" (Exp 12/24). This is originally $129.99, so you save $69 off list price. Pan-tilt & night vision function, 355° horizontally and 120° vertically...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mount Smart 3 Auto-Clamp 15W Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount $20.79

Amazon has the Mount Smart 3 Auto-Clamp 15W Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount for a low $20.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XMZO8OZA" (Exp 12/14). This is originally $31.99, so you save 35% off list price. Equipped with super capacitor, release clamps without power connection. G Sensor...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel 8-Piece Knife Set w/ Box $49.99

Amazon has the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel 8-Piece Knife Set w/ Box for a low $49.99 Free Shipping. This is originally $160, so you save 68% off on these premium knives. 4" serrated blade slices through meats with razor sharp precision. Tapered design from the blade to the handle...
LIFESTYLE
techbargains.com

Wemo Smart Plug (Works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit) $12.99

Amazon has the Wemo Smart Plug (Works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit) for a low $12.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $29.59, so you save 27% off list price. Protect your home with Away Mode by randomizing light schedules to create the illusion you're at...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Vuelve Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $12.99

Amazon has the Vuelve Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "9S95TRF5" (Exp 12/15). This is originally $25.99, so you save 50% off list price. Transmission such as 4K HD, 2K, 1080p, 1080i, 720p without the monthly bill. Built-in next-generation smart IC chip...
ELECTRONICS

