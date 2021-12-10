Boardman High School choir brings joy to younger students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A holiday tradition is back in Boardman.

The Boardman High School choir traveled to all three elementary schools and Center Intermediate.

It’s the first time in two years that they have been able to do full performances, so for seniors like Alyssa Olsen, this is special.

“I actually went to Robinwood. I remember seeing the Boardman singers in the sparkly dresses and thinking, ‘I wanna be a part of that.’ I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she said.

They visited Robinwood, Stadium Drive, Center Intermediate and West Boulevard.

