Photos: Sen. Bob Dole's funeral held at National Cathedral

WFTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dole Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, left, holds the arm of former...

www.wftv.com

classiccountry1070.com

Funeral services held in Washington for Bob Dole

Bob Dole was honored at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to pay respects. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. President...
WASHINGTON STATE
KTEN.com

Bob Dole celebrated by Biden and national leaders at Washington funeral

A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole took place in Washington, DC, on Friday, with current and former lawmakers, as well as friends and family, remembering his legacy of public service. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced...
WASHINGTON, DC
WFTV

Photos: Bob Dole lies in state

Bob Dole Lies In State At U.S. Capitol The casket of former US Senator Bob Dole arrives at the US Capitol where it will lie in state on December 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Dole, a veteran who was severely injured in World War II, was a Republican Senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996. He ran for president three times and became the Republican nominee for president in 1996. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images) (Mandel NGAN/Getty Images)
WIBW

Sen. Bob Dole's Wreath Ceremony in D.C

The State Treasurer’s office wants to help return unclaimed property back into the pockets of their rightful Kansas owners. The Seaman High School Show Choir performed Wednesday. Intentionally set fire causes $43,000 damage to southeast Topeka home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Topeka Fire Department crews battle what officials...
TOPEKA, KS
WFTV

Photos. Sen. Bob Dole through the years

Through the years American politician and Senator from Kansas, Robert Dole. Dole was the vice-presidential candidate of the Republican Party in the elections of 1976 and also the losing candidate in the 1996 presidential elections. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) (Keystone/Getty Images)
