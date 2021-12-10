ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBJ activate G Joonas Korpisalo off Injured Reserve

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssign G Daniil Tarasov to AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated goaltender Joonas Korpisalo off Injured Reserve and assigned goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Korpisalo, 27, has gone 3-4-0...

