ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -France’s LVMH has reached an agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in Thelios, increasing its holding in the upscale Italian eyewear manufacturer for labels including Dior,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reliance, TA'ZIZ form USD 2 bn chemical production joint venture in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Reliance Industries and Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA'ZIZ) have agreed to start a more than USD 2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi. TA'ZIZ, in a statement, informed that the joint venture is called TA'ZIZ EDCPVC, and it will construct...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

SBI announces crypto joint venture with Swiss digital exchange SIX

SBI Digital Asset Holdings, a fully owned subsidiary of Japanese banking giant SBI Holdings, announced a joint crypto venture with Switzerland’s SIX digital exchange (SDX). The joint venture would be set up in Singapore through a crypto issuance company and aims to become a regional liquidity hub for institutions. SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao said:
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Newpark signs MoU for Saudi Arabia joint venture

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) +2.8% post-market on news that its Fluids Systems operating segment entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's TAQA to establish a joint venture company providing oilfield chemicals and related products and services in the country. Newpark says it will provide technical and other support...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Reuters#Italian#European#French#Danish
WWD

Bimba Y Lola to Launch in China with ImagineX Joint Venture

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Spanish contemporary fashion label Bimba Y Lola is launching in China with a joint venture with ImagineX, Lane Crawford Joyce Group’s distribution and brand management arm. With a corporate office to be set up in Shanghai, the brand aims to establish a retail presence on Alibaba’s Tmall and Tencent’s WeChat, and physical pop-ups by 2022, to ramp up brand awareness and customer following.More from WWD35th Annual Footwear News Achievement AwardsA Look Back at the Career of Adolfo SardinaDsquared2 Pre-Fall 2022 It will be followed by store rollouts, with plans to open 30 points of...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

KKR buys minority stake in Körber’s supply chain software arm

Logistics technology provider Körber has gained some heavyweight backing in its quest to build end-to-end supply chain execution capabilities, announcing today that the investment firm KKR has acquired a “significant minority stake” in Körber’s supply chain software business. The new financial backing could allow the...
BUSINESS
windpowermonthly.com

Enercon-owner and EWE’s onshore wind joint venture names first CEO

The onshore wind development joint venture set up by Enercon owner Aloys Wobben Stiftung and regional German energy firm EWE has announced its first CEO. Frank May will start as sole managing director and CEO of Alterric on 1 April 2022. May is currently managing director and CEO for western...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Footprint to go public via merger with SPAC Gores Holdings VIII in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Finland's Sampo buys remaning stake in UK insurer Hastings

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo (SAMPO.HE) has bought a 30% stake in British property and casualty insurance company Hastings from South Africa's Rand Merchant Investment (RMI), Sampo said on Wednesday. The 685 million pound ($907.08 million) deal includes an option that RMI held to buy 10%...
BUSINESS
passengerterminaltoday.com

TAV/Fraport joint venture renews operating concession for Antalya Airport

A joint venture formed by TAV Airports, part of French airport operator Groupe ADP, and German operator Fraport has had a bid of €7.25bn (US$8.2bn) accepted to renew the operating concession for Antalya Airport in Turkey. The partnership was the highest bidder at an auction held by the Turkish State...
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Japan ministry overstated construction orders data for years -Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from the industry for years, which may have had the effect of inflating the country’s economic growth figures, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday. Citing multiple sources at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Asia markets hushed in countdown to Fed lift off

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian markets were precariously poised on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. Futures have already priced in an end to...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Banks and asset managers expect operating in China, Hong Kong to get harder

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Financial institutions think business conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China will deteriorate in the coming years, although they plan to keep investing in both markets, a survey by an industry association found. The results suggest banks and asset managers are concerned about this year’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Explainer: Can joint gas buying tackle Europe's high prices?

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is expected to propose a system this week to allow countries to jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, a measure drawn up in response to soaring energy prices. Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose by more than 500% this year, hitting record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy