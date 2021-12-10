ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

I Learned How to Track Aliens at a UFO Investigator Boot Camp

Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the last 50 years, a collective of independent researchers and civilian enthusiasts has been intently studying UFOs, using a combination of science, pseudo-science, and good ol’ fashioned snooping. Boasting 4,000 members, the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) claims to be the oldest organization of its kind in the...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Life

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Rated In Australia (Again)

Although we were meant to be playing Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on the Switch by now, in October Nintendo announced a delay. While it's now due to arrive in "Spring 2022" according to Nintendo's website (or possibly 8th April 2022, according to eShop listings), since the previous update we've heard nothing else. Fortunately, we've got a small little reminder that it's still on track for release in the first half of next year.
VIDEO GAMES
thedrive

F-22 Raptor Covered In Mirror-Like Coating Photographed Flying Out Of Nellis AFB

An exotic test jet has been spotted wearing a similar coating in the past, but an F-22 wearing it is a major development. A highly intriguing U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighter was caught in the camera lens of talented aviation photographer Santos Caceres as it blasted out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on the morning of November 19th, 2021. The aircraft is seen largely covered in a tile-like reflective metallic coating that is unlike anything we have seen on a Raptor ever before.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boot Camp#Ufos#The Boot#The Mutual Ufo Network#Mufon#Arizona State#Rp#S T A R Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
Vice

The Direct-to-Consumer Casket Industry is Dying to Have You

When you die, you won’t be around for what happens immediately after, which is probably for the best. But in all likelihood, other people will soon be there, setting in motion a machinery of death, disposal and, eventually, grieving that will whir to life the moment you breathe your last. One of the strangest parts of the business of dying is the casket—an extraordinarily expensive, excessively sturdy, satin-lined box designed to hold the most impermanent thing that belongs to any of us. Now, a direct-to-consumer casket company is promising to help consumers buy “designer caskets at revolutionary prices,” as its sales materials put it. Funeral industry experts told Motherboard that its business model is both intriguing and potentially plagued with some very, well, earthbound concerns.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

See inside the civilian version of a popular military aircraft that's a cross between a helicopter and an airplane, the Leonardo AW609

Leonardo's AW609 can take off and land like a helicopter and fly like an airplane. Tiltrotor technology has limited civilian use, but the military has long used similar aircraft. Downtown-to-downtown service is one of the potential uses for the aircraft type. Vertical flight has historically been the domain of helicopters,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Rolling Stone

Mysterious 40-Year-Old Remains ID’d as Member of Soul Outfit the O’Jays

After almost 40 years, the remains of a body found in Twinsburg, Ohio, have been identified as Frank “Frankie” Little, Jr., a musician and songwriter who briefly played with the celebrated soul outfit, the O’Jays, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Little’s remains were found in February 1982 in a garbage bag behind a business in Twinsburg, and the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown (at the time, his cause of death was said to be “undetermined,” but it’s now being ruled a homicide). Investigators used DNA and public genealogical databases to finally identify Little after decades of falling short.  Little’s time...
TWINSBURG, OH
Navy Times

US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

The Marine Corps demolition specialist was worried — about America, and about the civil war he feared would follow the presidential election. And so, block by block, he stole 13 pounds of C4 plastic explosives from the training ranges of Camp Lejeune. “The riots, talk about seizing guns, I saw...
MILITARY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy