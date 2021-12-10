ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine Tops 2,000 Newly Reported COVID Cases In A Single Day For 1st Time

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAINE (CBS) — Maine topped 2,000 newly reported COVID cases in a single day for the first time on Friday, setting a record for the most cases within the state for a third consecutive day. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there were new 2,148 cases on Friday...

boston.cbslocal.com

Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Announces Additional Actions to Address Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

State Continues Preparations for Convergence of Delta and Omicron Variants State Health Officials Direct Hospitals to Update Emergency Capacity Plans, Maximize Use of Regional Hospitals and Alternate Care SitesHospitals Ordered to Establish Community-Based Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Programs. ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, Governor Larry Hogan announced...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Miami Herald

Florida COVID update: 2,000 more cases added to state tally

Florida reported 2,000 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday, according to Saturday’s report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on Miami Herald calculations of CDC data. The Florida Department of Health will most likely add deaths to Friday’s total. The state has done this in...
FLORIDA STATE
ktoo.org

Petersburg COVID cases drop to single digits for the first time since October

Petersburg’s active COVID-19 case count dropped to single digits this week, the lowest total since late October. Petersburg Medical Center reported nine active cases as of Tuesday morning. That includes seven cases that have been reported in the past seven days. The community has a testing positivity rate of 3.6% and just 11 pending test results.
PETERSBURG, AK
Gephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 1,981 newly confirmed cases in past day

UTAH, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday said there have been 1,981 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Utah since the last report, which was Wednesday. Total known cases here since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 600,079. Of today’s newly...
UTAH STATE
NBC Philadelphia

1st Omicron Case Reported in Philadelphia as COVID Variant Spreads

A Philadelphia man has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, making him the first case in the city and all of Pennsylvania to have what medical experts are examining as a potentially more transmissible version of the coronavirus. The man in his 30s and from the northwestern section...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
whdh.com

Governor reports Rhode Island’s 1st COVID omicron case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor reported the state’s first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus in an adult who recently had traveled out-of-state. Gov. Dan McKee and state health officials said Saturday that the person is in their 20s, lives in Providence County and recently returned from travel in New York. They completed a primary vaccination series and had no record of a booster shot. Officials are working on contact tracing.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
siouxlandnews.com

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — As of Sunday, Dec. 5th, 316,013 people in Nebraska have been infected with the coronavirus; 2,078 of those infections are new today. So far, 2,679 people have died from the disease in the state, up 14 since Friday. There are 574 people hospitalized in the state due...
NEBRASKA STATE

