Business

Durham adtech firm raises $10M as head count climbs

By Lauren Ohnesorge
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn advertising technology firm in Durham has disclosed a $10 million fundraise, money...

www.bizjournals.com

MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
bizjournals

3D Glass Solutions moves toward profitability, sustainability with funding round

With $20 million apparently in tow from investors including Intel and Lockheed Martin, 3D Glass Solutions is moving past its early-stage identity. 3D Glass Solutions was originally founded in 2005 and has come a long way since then. The Albuquerque-based firm offers "passive" devices for electronics — referring to the type of components that provide energy to semiconductors.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Where Centene could turn for Neidorff's replacement as CEO

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) would appear to have strong internal and external candidates to replace Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff, who said Tuesday he's retiring from that role next year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Albany executive insights: Antonio Civitella, president and CEO of Transfinder

To celebrate their third consecutive Best Places to Work win, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella sat down with Albany Business Review Publisher Walter Thorne to talk about how the company has adapted to the changing workplace while maintaining its company culture. They also discuss the unique attributes that have helped Transfinder excel and what has changed in their recruiting efforts.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Gilbert-based Footprint to go public through $1.6 billion SPAC merger

Footprint International, a Gilbert-based materials sciences company, said on Tuesday that it would list its shares on the Nasdaq after a combination with Gores Holdings VIII Inc. Earlier this year, Footprint inked a deal for the naming rights on the Phoenix Suns' downtown arena.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Mexican investment firm Banorte Securities expands Houston HQ, moves Woodlands office

Just over a year after relocating its U.S. headquarters to Houston, Banorte Securities International is expanding its local footprint. The investment firm entered into a lease for 12,228 square feet at 5057 Westheimer Road in the Galleria Financial Center, an office tower in the Galleria mall complex. That's an addition of 2,165 square feet, which the company said will allow it to hire 10 new employees.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Texas startup hires away Amazon retail veteran to lead engineering division

Jungle Scout, a startup that provides analytics software for third-party Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) sellers, hired one of the tech giant's e-commerce veterans away from it. Stephen Curial, a former director of software development who oversaw Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) teams, began as Jungle Scout's first chief technology officer earlier...
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

MCX Technologies appoints new CEO as it focuses on Web 3.0

MCX Technologies Corp. in Cleveland has appointed Christopher Rowlison as CEO to focus the company on Web 3.0 technologies and applications to accelerate the company's growth. Rowlison replaces Matthew Kruchko, who will serve as president of the company's The Collective Experience LLC subsidiary, MCX Technologies said in a press release.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Real estate leader launches crowdfunding platform for non-accredited investors

With nearly two decades of experience in the real estate industry, a local entrepreneur is looking to help others break into the state’s burgeoning market. After forming a venture aimed at accredited investors earlier this year, former Triten Real Estate Partners principal Ty Lee has launched Common Dwelling, a newly launched Regulation A fundraising platform focused on helping non-accredited investors find opportunities in residential real estate.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

At Innovations Campus, Cerner leaves questions on future buildout, office value

With 11 phases remaining to be completed on its massive proposed campus in south Kansas City, Cerner offered little in the way of specifics during a presentation Thursday. The company provided a five-year update on the heavily incentivized development to the Tax Increment Financing Commission of Kansas City.
BUSINESS
American Banker

Morgan Stanley-backed Bitcoin firm NYDIG raises $1 billion

The Bitcoin servicer NYDIG raised $1 billion in its latest funding round, highlighting Wall Street’s increasing interest in the crypto space. The firm, which counts some of the biggest Wall Street banks as its partners, was valued at more than $7 billion in the round joined by existing investors including Morgan Stanley.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

CBRE Acquisition Holdings closes merger with Altus Power

CBRE Acquisition Holdings has completed its merger with Altus Power. Stockholders approved the business combination earlier this week with about 90.3% of the votes in favor of the deal. About 60% of those votes included the outstanding shares of CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH) common stock not owned by CBRE Group, Inc. affiliates or executives.
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Clean energy firm LanzaTech raises another $30M

Chicago clean-tech firm LanzaTech has raised more funding as it looks to turn pollution into everyday products like fabric and fragrances. LanzaTech has raised $30 million in new capital from ArcelorMittal, a steel manufacturing company headquartered in Luxembourg. The company made the investment through its XCarb innovation fund, and it's the fourth investment ArcelorMittal has made from the fund since March.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Bank of America launches new rewards tiers for most affluent clients

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is launching new rewards benefits aimed at its wealthiest clients. The Preferred Rewards program has added two tiers — Diamond, for clients with at least $1 million in investment or deposit assets with BofA, and Diamond Honors, for those who have at least $10 million in assets. John Sellers, Rewards executive, estimated the tiers could draw in 1 million wealth management clients who don't have a banking relationship with BofA. That's in addition to existing Rewards customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE

