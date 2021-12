WASHINGTON D.C. — Legislation designed to help small businesses rehire and keep employees they had to lay off because of COVID-19 was introduced Tuesday in Congress. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act. The ERTC was designed to help small businesses rehire and retain employees they had to let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was overwhelmingly supported in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020.

