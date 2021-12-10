Profit during inflation? These 5 tips could help investors beat rising prices

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, +5.44% reported Friday fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, even as gross margin fell due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. The outdoor recreation equipment company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 1 rose fell to $6.9 million, or 68 cents a share, from $15.5 million, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 65 cents. Sales grew 1.0% to $166.3 million, topping the FactSet consensus of $164.2 million, while cost of goods sold rose 7.6% to knock gross margin down to 41.1% from 44.7%. "Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace," said Chief Financial Officer David Johnson. "We're maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain." The stock has dropped 12.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO