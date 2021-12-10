ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Profit during inflation? These 5 tips could help investors beat rising prices

By Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

With Friday’s CPI report, more investors...

MarketWatch

Self-driving technology company Luminar to buy back $250 million of its own shares, stock rallies 9% premarket

Self-driving technology company Luminar Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it will buy back $250 million of its own Class A stock, starting after market open. The company will finance the move using part of the proceeds from a private financing. Founder and Chief Executive Austin Russell will also buy shares in the open market, along with other board members and management. The news sent the stock up 9% premarket. Shares have fallen 57% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
sacramentosun.com

Fuel, food price increases causing record rise in US inflation

In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. The CPI rose by 4.9 percent, compared to 2020, the fastest increase in some three decades, even excluding more volatile food and energy prices. Contributions to the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation
Reuters

UK investors ramp up bets on BoE rate rise after inflation shock

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investors sharply increased their bets that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, after inflation data came in far higher than forecast on Wednesday. Interest rate futures showed a 66% chance that the BoE...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold continues to edge higher as investors focus upon rising inflation

Gold futures had modest gains in trading today as investors focus upon the recent CPI inflation index data indicating that inflation is running at a 40-year high at 6.8% year over year. With inflationary levels at their current level, market participants are waiting for the FOMC meeting to begin tomorrow and conclude on Wednesday. They will be looking at how the Federal Reserve plans to deal with the current level of inflation in regards to their current monetary policy.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Investors Take Refuge In Bitcoin As Inflation Rises

Inflation rates have been rising for some time now. This is attributed to the indiscriminate printing of fiat money by the Fed and has been a growing concern to investors, especially those investing for the long term. United States inflation rates have now risen to 7% as Biden’s administration continues to be rocked by inflation concerns.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Johnson Outdoors sales rise, beat expectations but profit declines as gross margin falls

Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT, +5.44% reported Friday fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that topped expectations, even as gross margin fell due to increased tariffs, inbound air freight costs and higher cost of goods sold. The outdoor recreation equipment company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 1 rose fell to $6.9 million, or 68 cents a share, from $15.5 million, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 65 cents. Sales grew 1.0% to $166.3 million, topping the FactSet consensus of $164.2 million, while cost of goods sold rose 7.6% to knock gross margin down to 41.1% from 44.7%. "Heading into fiscal year 2022, we remain focused on managing ongoing global supply chain pressures and related logistics constraints affecting our industry and the marketplace," said Chief Financial Officer David Johnson. "We're maintaining higher-than-normal inventory levels to meet demand for our products and we expect near-term margins to be impacted by the pressure on our supply chain." The stock has dropped 12.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Here are some tips to avoid inflation's sting as prices jump

Prices are going up, but that doesn't mean you necessarily have to pay more for the things you want. To protect yourself from inflation, try these tips. It's become impossible to ignore that prices are going up. Last month, inflation accelerated at its fastest pace since 1982. The consumer price...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

As inflation and oil rise, why are gold and silver prices remaining stagnant?

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses the economic relationship between oil and gold, and shows the volatility in the price relationship. The November U.S. CPI inflation figures also are discussed, as well as CPM’s precious metals outlook for 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS News

As inflation jumps, online prices rise at record pace

Online prices rose at a record pace in November, climbing 3.5% compared to a year ago and capping a steady 18-month inflationary climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic last April, according to newly released data from Adobe Digital Insights. The surge in inflation is the highest since 2014, when Adobe...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

