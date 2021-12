COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will be adding a backlog of COVID-19 cases to its daily COVID-19 case counts over the course of the next three days, the state announced on Tuesday. As a result, the 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15 and 16. The state says that the "exact number will be reflected in a disclaimer on the dashboard each day, and will not be finalized until all laboratory files are processed."

OHIO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO