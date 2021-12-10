ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NARS Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $18+20% Off

Cover picture for the articleThe NARS Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadows are now on sale for $18 each...

KDVR.com

Best moisturizer for aging skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As we age, our skin’s needs change. Skin that was once oily may become dryer, and sensitivity to certain ingredients may change. Additionally, to keep skin looking its healthiest, we may want to introduce new ingredients or even a whole new skin regimen, even as we embrace aging gracefully and take pride in our changing appearance. If you’re looking for a moisturizer that gives fast, dramatic results, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is the top choice.
temptalia.com

Best of Gucci Brilliant Glow Lipsticks

Gucci Beauty Peggy Taupe (204) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium brown with subtle, warm rosy undertones and a glossy... Gucci Beauty Goldie Red (25) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium red with neutral-to-cool undertones and a glossy finish.... Gucci...
thezoereport.com

My New Go-To Foundation Makes My Uneven Skin Texture Look So Smooth

Like navigating the jeans I feel my absolute best in (they're a wide-leg style from Reformation, BTW) or my favorite workout shoes (looking at you, Adidas’ Ultraboost), finding a foundation for uneven skin texture came with a lot of trial and error. As a teenager, I would apply layers upon layers of any full-coverage foundation I could get my hands on (usually Estée Lauder’s beloved Double Wear). But over the years, I’ve discovered a few gems that are a bit lighter on my skin, while also giving it a subtle glow.
temptalia.com

ColourPop Rhapsody Palette Review & Swatches

ColourPop Rhapsody 5-Pan Pressed Powder Palette ($10.00 for 0.15 oz.) is a warm-toned neutral color story that included three matte eyeshadows and two shimmer eyeshadows. Four of the five shades were pigmented, blendable, and easy enough to work with (though watch out for the sparkle matte!), while one shimmer was weaker in coverage and texture.
In Style

Amazon Is Having a Rare Sale on Anti-Aging Skincare — Snag This Line-Erasing Cream for $23

Top secret information coming your way: Amazon is having a rare sale on highly rated beauty products, including anti-aging heroes beloved by the masses. This limited-time event poses the perfect opportunity to finish holiday shopping (everything will arrive in time for the big day) or to stock up on lotions and potions for yourself. You'll find pore-cleansing devices, collagen facial balms, and dullness-correcting serums for less — and if there's one thing you can't miss, it's the Vichy Aqualia Thermal Moisturizer for $23.
newbeauty.com

Makeup Artists Name the Best Drugstore Lip Products

We love a good drugstore find, but sometimes the stacked shelves can be overwhelming. To cut through the clutter, we reached out to top makeup artists for their picks—and suddenly the aisles just got a while lot smaller. 1 / 7. “I have three favorite lip products that I...
musingsofamuse.com

On Sale at Sephora with An Extra 20% Off

Yay! Good news! Friday, December 3rd, 20% for all starts at Sephora.com with the code GIFTEASY. This gets anyone (Rouge, VIB, BI, doesn’t matter) 20% off their total order! You can also use the code on sale items. Here are a few sale items you might want to grab with...
SheKnows

This Cult-Favorite Eyeshadow Palette Is The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It at Ulta Beauty — & It Won’t Last Long

If you went back in time and asked anyone in 2015 what their dream makeup product was, it’d be any Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette. Known for its extremely pigmented shades and range of neutral colors, each palette is carefully curated with all of the must-have basics. Honestly, you could live off only having this makeup product in your collection thanks to the various different combinations. Flash forward to the current day and the cult-favorite product has truly stood the test of time as a coveted palette. . Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette $27 Buy now Sign Up This particular Naked palette pick features 12...
Vogue Magazine

2022’s Pantone Color of the Year Is Here—Shop the Shade in Beauty Products

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As 2021 comes to a close, Pantone has looked ahead to predict which color will encapsulate the year ahead. For the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, the global authority has introduced a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone” called Very Peri, or PANTONE 17-3938.
Byrdie

We Tried L’Oreal's First Balm-in-Mascara—Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

We are undoubtedly experiencing a shift in the beauty industry, as prominent companies have begun to focus on providing easy-to-use products with fewer ingredients. With the welcomed spike in formula minimalism—also referred to as “skincare makeup”—we all find ourselves benefiting from the healthy options that provide much more than surface-level glam. Even when it comes to mascara.
TrendHunter.com

Premium Double-Sized Lipsticks

The Just B Lip Spectrum is the perfect lipstick for the holiday season. The double-sided lipstick was designed specifically for South-Asian skin tones with rich shades that celebrate melanin-rich skin. The offering is available in five stunning colorways including Not Just Champagne, Not Just Magenta, Not Just Peach, Not Just Pink, and Not Just Red. The colors pay homage to the lipstick's slogan-- that "it's 'not just' one color or texture, its a spectrum."
In Style

Nordstrom Just Put 3,200 Beauty Items on Sale — Here Are the 29 Worth Shopping

It's the most wonderful time of the year — to finalize your shopping strategy, that is. You might be planning to wait until the last minute to buy gifts, but actually now is the perfect time to start planning your presents: Nordstrom just marked down over 3,200 beauty products that can serve as stocking stuffers and full-blown under-the-tree gifts for those closest to you.
musingsofamuse.com

20% Off at Ulta Prestige Coupon Round 2

Be sure and check your Ulta app today as if you used your original 20% off coupon you may have another waiting for you in the app that can be used in stores or at Ulta.com! Also, get $10 off $50 when you order online and pick up online with code PICKUP10.
musingsofamuse.com

New Palettes to Haul at Sephora at 20% Off

Happy Friday friends! Today the Sephora 20% Off Sales Event starts again! 20% Off your total no matter what membership tier you’re on with the code GIFTEASY. It’s a one-time use code so, start prepping early to figure out what you want to use it on!. Here are some new...
temptalia.com

Gucci Julie Blush & My Cousin Rachel Brilliant Glow Care Lipsticks Review & Swatches

Gucci Beauty Julie Blush (215) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium coral with moderate, warm undertones–not too pink, not too orange–paired with a glossy finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer pigmentation that applied comfortably across my lips in a fluid motion as the texture was lightweight, smooth, and gel-like, so it had good glide but not too much slip. It stayed on nicely for three hours and felt hydrating over time.
musingsofamuse.com

Create Your Own Happy Fragrance Set from Clinique $39 ($150 Value)

Clinique Creat Your Own Happy Set is now on sale for $39 at clinique.com (and get 30% off all full-priced items with code JOY30). The set contains six full-size My Happy Fragrances! These retail for $25 each and you’re getting six full-size ones (0.5 oz each) for $39!. Enjoy!
temptalia.com

Give Me Glow Grunge Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches

Give Me Glow Grunge 9-Pan Pressed Pigment Palette ($41.00 for 0.95 oz.) includes two shimmer shades and seven matte shades. It’s a deeper, darker color story that managed to be intense but still more muted in actual color choices. The darker mattes are not as blendable as would be most ideal, but they were workable and were a little more manageable over an eyeshadow primer compared to application over bare skin. All nine shades were very pigmented and lasted for around eight hours on me.
