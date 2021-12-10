NARS Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palettes $18+20% Off

If you went back in time and asked anyone in 2015 what their dream makeup product was, it’d be any Urban Decay Naked eyeshadow palette. Known for its extremely pigmented shades and range of neutral colors, each palette is carefully curated with all of the must-have basics. Honestly, you could live off only having this makeup product in your collection thanks to the various different combinations. Flash forward to the current day and the cult-favorite product has truly stood the test of time as a coveted palette. . Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette $27 Buy now Sign Up This particular Naked palette pick features 12...

MAKEUP ・ 17 DAYS AGO