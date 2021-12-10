ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JSO’s SWAT team responds to Jacksonville apartment complex

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is on the scene of a Jacksonville apartment complex where heavy police presence has been reported throughout the morning.

Several viewers called the newsroom to report JSO’s SWAT team was at the complex on Monument Road.

Robert Grant is at The Park at Via Venetto working to uncover the reason for the police activity. He will have a live report on CBS47 at Noon.

Shortly after we responded to the scene, officers began pulling down the crime tape. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

Action News Jax

Witness: Sailor in area where fire started on Navy warship

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A key witness in the Navy's case against a junior sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year testified Tuesday that he is certain that he saw the suspect in the area where the flames ignited, but acknowledged changing the account he initially told investigators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
