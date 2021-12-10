ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Peace Prize: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov share joy over win

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov told the BBC's Hardtalk programme about the...

www.bbc.com

WBAL Radio

Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The two journalists who shared this year's Nobel Peace Prize received their awards Friday during a pomp-filled ceremony in Norway, with both warning that the world needs independent reporting to counter the power of authoritarian governments. Maria Ressa of the Philippines and fellow laureate Dmitry...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
ASIA
AFP

Lawyer for Philippines' Nobel Prize winner Ressa 'confident' about Oslo trip

A lawyer for Philippine Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa, who faces multiple court cases, said Friday he was "confident" the journalist would be allowed to travel to Oslo to collect the award in person. The Court of Appeals, which is handling the cyber libel case, on Friday gave her the green light after rejecting government lawyers' claims that she was a "flight risk".
ASIA
Shropshire Star

Ethiopian prime minister should be ‘stripped of Nobel Peace Prize’ – Jeremy Hunt

The former foreign secretary said there was a ‘genocide happening in Tigray’ on Abiy Ahmed’s watch. The prime minister of Ethiopia should be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize, ministers have been told. The Conservative former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt suggested it was “high time” Ethiopia’s leader, Abiy Ahmed, returned...
WORLD
Princeton University

Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
PRINCETON, NJ
BBC

In pictures: Israel hands seized relics to Egypt

Israel has handed over to Egypt 95 relics which had been smuggled into the country or found for sale in Jerusalem. It said it was returning the items "at the request of Egyptian authorities and as a gesture of goodwill" during a rare visit by Israel's foreign minister to Cairo.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
The Independent

China praises Pakistan for being against ‘politicisation’ of sports amid diplomatic boycott of Olympics

China has praised Pakistan for staying away from the “politicisation” of sports as the country faces a string of diplomatic boycotts from the US, UK, Canada and Australia over the upcoming Winter Olympics scheduled in China in February.Nong Rong, China’s envoy to Pakistan, said in a tweet on Sunday that Pakistan’s position “to oppose any form of politicisation of sports is highly appreciated”.“The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for the posturing and grandstanding of politicians. China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world!”The Chinese ambassador’s statement comes just days after...
SPORTS
The Independent

As Olympics open, Uyghurs set to take rights case to court

China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority could come before the courts in Argentina at about the same time that the Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 in Beijing Michael Polak, a British lawyer representing the World Uyghur Congress and the Uyghur Human Rights Project, is preparing a “universal jurisdiction criminal complaint” to submit to the criminal courts of Argentina in February. “We think what we are doing in Argentina is the natural next step for moving towards justice,” Polak told the Associated Press in an interview.Last week, an unofficial body set up in Britain to assess evidence on China’s...
SPORTS
BBC

Black Axe: Leaked documents shine spotlight on secretive Nigerian gang

A violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria linked to murder and fraud has infiltrated the country's political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders, according to thousands of hacked documents and testimonies seen by the BBC. The "Black Axe" gang has been operating for decades in Nigeria...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Action News Jax

Myanmar gems industry targeted in push for sanctions

BANGKOK — (AP) — Human rights activists are lobbying major jewelers to stop buying gems sourced in Myanmar as a way to exert pressure on Myanmar’s military leaders by limiting profits from the country’s lucrative mining industry. A report by the group Global Witness released Wednesday...
ECONOMY
TIME

'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
POLITICS

