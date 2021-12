The Boston Bruins are dealing with a bit of a COVID-19 issue, and they now have added two forwards from their AHL affiliate to help weather the storm. Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen were recalled to Boston on an emergency basis Tuesday afternoon, hours before the Bruins were scheduled to host the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. Studnicka has appeared in four games with the Bruins this season, logging one assist, while Steen was credited with two assists through his three games with the NHL club.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO