Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

By Peter Hasson, Adam Shaw
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support...

Mark Kolson
4d ago

he tried to put a gun control activist in charge of the ATF, a communist as a banking regulator and now he gets this guy confirmed that is hated by the people he will be in charge of. anyone else see a pattern?

Ex-DEM
4d ago

It's like this administration just down right hates our Border Patrol agents. The president himself accused them of whipping illegal immigrants and said there would be justice and there absolutely NOTHING wrong. As always, it just disappears when they are wrong. SMH!

Dave Dee
4d ago

Biden and his administration is going to bring this country to its knees he has no business being in the position that he's in. God save this country. please

