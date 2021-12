The Longevity Science Foundation (LSF) a Swiss non-profit dedicated to advancing the healthy human lifespan has announced it will use blockchain technology in its funding selection process. To do so, the Foundation has created LSF Points, which will be distributed to all Foundation donators. These non-monetary tokens will empower them to vote on which projects and proposals they believe should be funded by the Foundation. All projects under consideration will first be chosen by the LSF Visionary Board for technical soundness, impact, and scientific quality.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO