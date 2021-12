ANN ARBOR, MI – One of two men charged in connection with a pair of armed home invasions in Ann Arbor more than a year ago has taken a plea deal. Spencer John Payne pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 10, to several felony charges in connection with two home invasions in Ann Arbor where he and another man allegedly intended to rob a marijuana grow house, but went to the wrong home.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO