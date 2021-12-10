ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LVMH to buy Marcolin’s 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -France’s LVMH has reached an agreement with Italian group Marcolin to buy a 49% stake in Thelios, increasing its holding in the upscale Italian eyewear manufacturer for labels including Dior,...

