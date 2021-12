The Arizona Cardinals came up short against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and they also suffered an injury to one of their key offensive contributors. James Conner was shown receiving attention from trainers at the end of the Cardinals’ 30-23 loss to the Rams. The versatile running back got hurt on the second-to-last play of the game, when he caught a 9-yard pass.

