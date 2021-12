FALL RIVER — The Fall River Police Department announced that Chief Jeffrey Cardoza is going on extended leave and that an acting chief has been named in his place. In a release Tuesday, it was announced that Chief Cardoza (pictured above next to Mayor Paul Coogan) had gone on “extended leave for health-related reasons” on December 6, and that it “will continue until his anticipated retirement in March 2022.”

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO