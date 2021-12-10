Peloton Spokesperson Reveals Company Didn’t Know Details of ‘And Just Like That’ Story Line as Stock Drops

As Peloton's stock drop fell Friday in wake of the Mr. Big twist in the Sex and the City reboot, the exercise company was able to bring together Noth, Peloton instructor Jess King and Ryan Reynolds to film the ad parodying the show in New York City on Saturday, Peloton told The New York Times late last night. The ad was edited overnight and released Sunday afternoon. No word on how much Noth was able to cash in on the last-minute ad. The Times was wondering whether Peloton could sue over its appearance on And Just Like That, but the company seems to be making "lemonade out of the situation." However, Nancy C. Prager, an intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, said Peloton does have a legal case. HBO, said Prager, “tarnished Peloton’s good will to consumers, adding: “The tarnish can be evidenced by the stock price plummeting." ALSO: Kim Cattrall subtly reacts to And Just Like That via Twitter likes.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO