Peloton Spokesperson Reveals Company Didn’t Know Details of ‘And Just Like That’ Story Line as Stock Drops

By Sarah Hearon
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans weren’t the only ones surprised by Mr. Big’s death by Peloton in the And Just Like That premiere. A spokesperson confirmed the company wasn’t aware of the details of how the bike would be used in the Sex and the City revival. “HBO procured the...

www.usmagazine.com

Scrubs Magazine

Nurses React to that Shocking “And Just Like That” Peloton Death

If you’re a fan of the original Sex and the City, you probably caught the first episode of the revival And Just Like That… on HBO over the weekend. SPOILER ALERT (This article contains spoilers from the first episode). During the episode, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big dies...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Peloton instructor Jess King shares behind-the-scenes images of the company's And Just Like That response ad she filmed with Chris Noth

"Pinch me! I am so blown away by this team!" she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images including one of her sitting with Noth, and the ad's narrator and producer Ryan Reynolds. "Big shoutout to the woman with marketing reflexes like a cat @daratreseder, that organized this magic in less than 48 hrs. I feel so honored to have been part of this team and for the opportunity to work with @vancityreynolds @chrisnothofficial and @maximumeffort. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, sent kind messages and comments. They are so appreciated!" The ad was put together in less than 48 hours, with filming taking place on Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kristin Davis
HollywoodLife

​Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Spearheaded ‘And Just Like That’ Peloton Ad In Just 24 Hours

And just like that, Ryan Reynolds has revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop on how his ad agency created the viral Peloton ad that pokes fun at Mr. Big’s death. Ryan Reynolds, 45, played a big part in creating the 40-second Peloton ad that’s gone viral in the wake of Mr. Big’s death in And Just Like That. The actor’s marketing company, Maximum Effort, produced the ad, which features Mr. Big, a.k.a. Chris Noth, alive and well flirting on a couch with sexy Peloton instructor Allegra (played by Jess King). Ryan, who also narrates the Peloton spot, told The Hollywood Reporter that the entire advertisement was created within 24 hours. “I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do,” he explained. “We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins — Peloton, Chris and the show itself.”
CELEBRITIES
#Tv News#Story Line#Hbo Max#Buzzfeed News#Bmo Capital Markets#Nbc News#Us Weekly
iheart.com

Peloton Would Like You to Know It Didn’t Really Kill Mr. Big!

As pretty much everybody knows by now, the"Sex and the City"revival, "And Just Like That", killed off Carrie's husband Mr. Big. He died after having a heart attack during a Peloton session. But Peloton doesn't seem too upset. In fact, they're having fun with it. They made a new ad...
CELEBRITIES
Front Office Sports

Peloton Looks for Revival with ‘And Just Like That’ Ad

Peloton is looking to get its swagger back, starting with an ad making light of an unexpected moment in the HBO Max show “And Just Like That.”. On Friday, the brand received another gut punch in a rocky year when the “Sex and the City” spinoff debut featured a scene in which a central character from the original show, played by Chris Noth, dies after a 45-minute workout on a Peloton Bike.
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Economy
Rolling Stone

Peloton Responds to ‘And Just Like That…’ Death With Clever ‘Mr. Big’ Ad

Stationary bike company Peloton — facing a stock drop after its product was tied to the fictional death of a beloved Sex and the City character — responded swiftly and effectively Sunday with a new ad that revives the character, or at least the actor that plays him, for “another ride.” Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the ad, shared the 30-second commercial on Twitter with an “Unspoiler Alert” warning. The video stars actor Chris Noth, a.k.a. Sex and the City’s Mr. Big, who dies of a heart attack shortly after riding the stationary bike during a class hosted by his favorite trainer...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

Peloton filmed its And Just Like That response ad with Chris Noth on Saturday without HBO's involvement -- will the exercise company sue?

As Peloton's stock drop fell Friday in wake of the Mr. Big twist in the Sex and the City reboot, the exercise company was able to bring together Noth, Peloton instructor Jess King and Ryan Reynolds to film the ad parodying the show in New York City on Saturday, Peloton told The New York Times late last night. The ad was edited overnight and released Sunday afternoon. No word on how much Noth was able to cash in on the last-minute ad. The Times was wondering whether Peloton could sue over its appearance on And Just Like That, but the company seems to be making "lemonade out of the situation." However, Nancy C. Prager, an intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, said Peloton does have a legal case. HBO, said Prager, “tarnished Peloton’s good will to consumers, adding: “The tarnish can be evidenced by the stock price plummeting." ALSO: Kim Cattrall subtly reacts to And Just Like That via Twitter likes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cosmopolitan

The Funniest Tweets About Peloton's Iconic 'And Just Like That' PR Response

Warning: Spoilers for Sex and the City revival And Just Like That lie within. Though, erm, also pretty sure at this point everyone knows what happened.... Everyone give a round of applause to Peloton's crisis PR team, because they truly came through. As the entire internet is well-aware, the brand has been going through it since Mr. Big's death in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That. You know, due to him having a heart attack after riding his Peloton bike and whatnot—causing the company's stock to take a pretty big hit due to fans being like:
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Could Carrie Have Saved Big on And Just Like That? A Cardiologist Weighs In...

Watch: Should Samantha Have Been KILLED on "And Just Like That"?!. Did wE! actually get an expert opinion on Mr. Big's death? Abso–f––kin–lutely. Though we are still coping with the fact that Big (Chris Noth) is actually gone—or not, according to Ryan Reynolds, but we digress—E! News talked to Cardiologist and past president of the LA County Medical Association Dr. Sion Roy to discuss whether or not Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) could have saved her husband.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

And Just Like That Peloton resurrects show character

Spoiler alert: This story contains a major plot development in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. Fitness equipment maker Peloton has offered a humorous response after the brand featured in the HBO Max show. At the end of last week, the firm's shares slumped after a...
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Peloton Rebuffs 'And Just Like That' Death with Ryan Reynolds Ad

Ryan Reynolds is here to save Peloton's day -- narrating a new spoof ad that's in direct response to the outrage over Mr. Big dying in the new 'SATC' show. Also ... spoiler alert. The actor just posted a hilarious 38-second clip, something Peloton apparently whipped up over these past...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘SNL’ Set To Mock ‘SATC’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’s Jaw Dropping Peloton Scene

One particular scene (and a major spoiler) from ‘And Just Like That…’ has made headlines all week — and ‘SNL’ has taken note!. Saturday Night Live is known to react to major pop culture events, and this week’s premiere of Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is no exception. Whether you watched or not, it was impossible to miss headlines of the episodes major spoiler: Chris Noth‘s Mr. Big dies while working out on a Peloton machine — and the storyline is about to get a comedic makeover thanks to Lorne Michaels and the SNL gang.
TV SERIES

