Christmastime is here again and we are busy making plans, wrapping gifts, baking cookies, putting up the tree and finishing with the Christmas decorations. It is always interesting when we get the ornaments out and think about where we got them and the story about each one. Some are from various vacations and some are from when our children were in school. We also have all the wooden ornaments that Charles has made each year for our family and friends. They all have a special meaning.

