Visit Jackson reports record-breaking economic impact during 2021 JSU football season

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with Visit Jackson said the economic impact for the 2021 Jackson State University (JSU) fall football season was more than $30 million.

They said the number is attributed to a record-breaking Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team, which averaged 42,293 fans in attendance for the home games at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.

Officials said the numbers nearly doubled from the 2019 season, where the economic impact was more than $16 million.

“Visit Jackson has been a consistent supporter of Jackson State Athletics,” said Jonathan Pettus, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Jackson. “We are proud of their success, and our partnership is stronger than it’s ever been before.”

