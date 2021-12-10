ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla stops taking new orders for flagship models outside North America -Electrek

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Tesla Inc has announced it has stopped taking new orders for its flagship Model X and Model S outside North America, Electrek reported on Friday. According...

MarketWatch

Where is Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla's Cybertruck is still on its way and will launch with four electric motors driving each of its wheels independently.
Popular Mechanics

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Got New Battery Chemistry, and Here’s What It Means

The news emerged in late August: Tesla was offering a chance for electric-car buyers who'd ordered a Model 3 Standard Range+ to get their car sooner. That same month, it emerged that orders placed for less expensive Model 3s wouldn’t be filled until 2022. And the same went as well for Standard Range Tesla Model Y versions. (Last month, Tesla renamed the Standard Range models, which are now simply called Rear Wheel Drive.)
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
104.1 WIKY

Security firm Sysdig raises $350 million in latest funding led by Permira

(Reuters) – Cloud security startup Sysdig has raised $350 million in its latest funding round from investors led by the growth fund of private equity firm Permira, the company said late on Tuesday. The fast-growing security vendor has doubled its valuation to $2.5 billion since its last private fund...
Autoblog

2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get raft of changes in Europe

As part of the certification process for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, the electric automaker submitted documents to local authorities detailing changes. Those docs then found their way to the Tesla Fahrer und Freunde forum, and from there to Electrek, giving us a look at what's ahead. Some of the modifications have already been made to the more expensive Model S and Model X and are filtering down, or have been applied to the Model 3/Y in China and are now migrating to vehicles built in the Berlin Gigafactory. We expect the updates will eventually cross the Atlantic and come to Tesla's built in the Fremont, California facility.
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
