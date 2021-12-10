ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton shares plunge as ‘And Just Like That’ character dies after ride

By Andrew Court
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Peloton is hitting back after becoming ensnared in a controversial plot line in the new “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That…”

A lead character suffers a fatal heart attack during the first episode of the series after taking a spin class on one of the company’s pricey exercise bikes.

Peloton shares plunged 11% following the midnight release of the highly anticipated premiere episode on Thursday, with many viewers expressing online concerns that the bikes could induce a coronary episode.

However, cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum — who works on Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council — has now spoken out, saying the opposite is actually true.

Dr. Steinbaum told Us Weekly that taking Peloton classes may help stave off heart attacks and other health problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfqFN_0dJSsjGY00
Peloton is hitting back after being featured in a controversial storyline on “And Just Like That…”

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Steinbaum said.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p3dt_0dJSsjGY00
Mr. Big exercises on a Peloton bike before suffering a heart attack. “I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Steinbaum stated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6ldv_0dJSsjGY00
Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) attempts to comfort Big (Chris Noth) in his final moments. Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly  confirmed that the company was aware one of their bikes would feature in a storyline on “And Just Like That…”

Meanwhile, “riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” Dr. Steinbaum defiantly declared.

“More than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable’ by changing one’s lifestyle, diet and exercise. While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRzqs_0dJSsjGY00
Peloton shares plunged 11% after the release of the episode, contradicting the old adage that “all publicity is good publicity.”

Dr. Steinbaum summed up: “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

Meanwhile, a Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly confirmed to NBC News that the company was aware one of their bikes would feature in a storyline on “And Just Like That…”

However, “due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the broader context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aatww_0dJSsjGY00
Chris Noth has played Mr. Big since the first season of “Sex and the City” back in 1998. Big’s 23-year love story with Carrie came to an abrupt end during the premiere episode of “And Just Like That…”

The comment indicates Peloton was unprepared for their bikes to portrayed in a negative light, and the sharp drop in company shares contradicts the old adage that “all publicity is good publicity.”

Meanwhile, “And Just Like That…” has also been hit with a barrage of criticism and negative reviews from critics and fans alike.

The Post has described the spinoff as “woke, weird and awful,” while fans have taken to Twitter to blast Big’s death.

One wrote: “Me trying to process that Big died in the first ep of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot. Can Carrie never be happy or?? We literally went through 6 seasons and 2 films of pain, drama & happy endings now this?! I’mma pretend this show never existed for my own happiness.”

Another raged: “AND JUST LIKE THAT…. They ruined ‘Sex and the City’. F–k you HBO Max and [executive producer] Michael Patrick King!!! Not even going to watch this abomination of a show!!! Thanks for destroying Big and Carrie!”

