Toy gift ideas that won't break the bank

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSticking to a budget is important, especially during the...

www.fox4news.com

The Independent

The best champagne deals for December 2021: Bottles that won’t break the bank

A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other or a birthday toast, but, best of all, it’s a great tipple to sip during the festive season. Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent, and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at both supermarkets – including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons – and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six or 12 that are perfect for dinner parties or celebrating with...
Glam.com

11 Wow-Worthy Gift Ideas for Jewelry Lovers That Won’t Betray Your Budget

A tiny box to unwrap on Christmas day often means one thing: jewelry. And from the second that petite gift finds its way under the tree, you better believe the jewelry lovers in your life are already dying to rip into it. If you’re in the market for a piece of jewelry to gift this season, you’re in the right place. From delicate rings to statement necklaces to on-trend cuffs, we’ve rounded up 11 jewelry gift ideas. Best of all, none are a single penny over $250.
fox4news.com

Gift Guide: Gift ideas for tweens

They are too old for toys and too young for extensive technology. If the tween on your shopping list has you stumped, consumer reporter Steve Noviello is here with ideas from his annual holiday gift guide.
TechCrunch

Gift Guide: Camping gear you won’t regret buying

Buying camping gear is all about making tradeoffs. Lightweight backpacking gear may be perfect for trips where you carry everything with you but might not be quite as sturdy as the (generally cheaper) heavier options. Little luxury items can make a trip feel plush, but every dollar spent might make you a bit more wary to drop your pack and go for that lake swim. Like I said, tradeoffs!
Digital Trends

Lockly Flex Touch review: An efficient starter lock that won’t break the bank

“The Lockly Flex Touch gives you plenty of ways to lock/unlock your doors and other customizations, but some may be turned away by the extra cost of adding Wi-Fi controls.”. Pros. Quick and easy installation. Responsive fingerprint scanner. Multiple ways to lock/unlock. Simple but efficient app. Cons. Smart locks make...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
wgnradio.com

Marquette Bank Giving Tuesday: Toy Box Connection wants every child to receive the gift of a toy this holiday season

Michelle Maxia, Director, Toy Box Connection, joins Anna on this Giving Tuesday to talk about what Toy Box Connection does, how their efforts are year-long, their goal to make sure every child gets a toy this holiday season, how much they count on the community to support their mission, and the best way to help during this time of giving. You can make a donation here and check out their Amazon Wish List here.
KIAH

Houston Happens – Holiday gifts that won’t break the bank, plus deals and steals on beauty needs and help choosing the right insurance plan

HOUSTON (KIAH) Thursday on Houston Happens we will show you some great deals and steals on the latest beauty products from Plexaderm and Innovative Lasers of Houston. Then Power Wizard shows you how to save big on your winter electricity bill and finally the folks at HealthPlan One help you choose the right Medicare plan. […]
Food52

21 Useful Gifts That Won’t Add Clutter, Courtesy the Afrominimalist

Having spent the past five years on a journey to live with less, I've become more mindful of what I gift to my family and friends. I always like to challenge myself to be creative, innovative, sustainable, and thoughtful, and it's no different during the holidays. One of my favorite...
News Channel 34

Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home. That’s not […]
ABC Big 2 News

Best deals on popular gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The final countdown has begun. In two weeks, it will be Christmas Day. With supply chain issues making it difficult to receive items in a timely manner, the window of opportunity to get great Christmas gifts is rapidly closing. But don’t worry — if you […]
Emily Henderson

Lea’s Seasonal Dining Room Decorating Ideas That You Won’t Have To Swap Out Once The Holidays Are Over

Hey friends! Lea here. If you’ve been following my dining room design agony (open concept design challenges are real) then you know I haven’t gotten very far. I take that back, considering supply chain issues and the whole trucking driver shortage we’ve come leaps and bounds. But…I don’t want to come on here and sound like a whiny baby over first-world problems. I also don’t want to take for granted how grateful I am to even have a roof over our head while considering myself immersed in a design agony.
News 4 Buffalo

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
