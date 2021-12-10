Save $200 on this genius heated jacket and stay toasty all winter long

New York Post Store

Baby, it’s cold outside! And since it’s 2021, we might as well take advantage of all the technological advances and use them to stay warm. The CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood lets you use tech for good, with heating panels and an advanced heat-trapping layer that keep you toasty no matter the weather. And right now this genius jacket is available for $59.99, 76% off the usual price, saving you $200.

The CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood, rated 4 out of 5 stars on MorningSave, looks like any other fashionable, insulated puffer jacket from the outside, complete with flat zipper panels, stylish zipper pulls and a detachable hood for ultimate flexibility. But inside, it’s equipped with heating panels made from ultra-fine carbon fiber that keep you extra warm along the upper back, collar and front pockets. An advanced heat-trapping insulated layer makes sure you stay extra comfortable, and a water-resistant material protects you from wind, rain and snow as you go about your day.

Curious how long you can run around and stay warm? One full charge of this heated jacket will make sure you don’t get chilly for up to eight hours at a time. And if you’re worried about your valuables getting too hot, don’t be — there’s a right upper chest pocket for this very reason, placed to make sure your phone and other valuables stay safe.

Though it sounds too good to be true, all you have to do is connect a power bank charger to the USB plug inside the inner pocket of your jacket, turn on the power bank, and hit the button located on the upper chest to start heating up. There are three heating levels, so just press the button a second and third time to cycle through from hottest to warm. When it’s time to clean, just remove the power bank charger, and hand-wash or machine-wash on cold, gentle cycle.

