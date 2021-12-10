Jack White to make a stop in Milwaukee for The Supply Chain Issues tour

Jack White will make a stop in Milwaukee in 2022.

The show is part of The Supply Chain Issues Tour. It will be held at UWM Panther Arena on Aug. 16. The tour will celebrate the release of two brand-new Jack White albums: Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive .

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 17. But, Third Man Records Vault Members can start ordering Dec. 13, and Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets from Dec. 14-16. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show.

For more information follow this link .

