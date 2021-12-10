ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still working on your holiday shopping? We found a great price on this Vitamix blender and other unbeatable deals

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

Any avid home chef would love to open a gift to discover a new Vitamix blender . That’s why we were thrilled to find the A2300 Series on sale in time for holiday gift-giving. But that’s not the only awesome deal included in our current roundup. We found discounted products across popular categories, from kitchen items to toys and everything in between.

With a top-selling air fryer, an impressive TV, an intuitive smartwatch and much more, you’ll be sure to find a present for everyone on your shopping list in our collection of deals below. Read on and grab what you love, as deals like these won’t last long.

Featured deal of the day

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender : $399.95 at Amazon (was $549.95)

In addition to the powerful performance you’d expect from Vitamix, the A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender impresses with its built-in smart technology that automatically detects the size of compatible blending cups and adjusts its blending technique accordingly. Self-cleaning mode, a built-in timer and compatibility with the Vitamix app are all part of its admirable list of features.

Other great deals

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch : $199.99 at Kohl’s (was $299.99)

The Fitbit Sense is one of the brand’s most impressive smartwatches thanks to its ability to track numerous fitness and health metrics. When paired with a compatible electrocardiogram app, it can even monitor various aspects of heart health.

Patagonia Ascensionist Jacket for Men : $324.35 at Backcountry (was $499)

Any explorer will appreciate how well Pategonia’s Ascensionist Jacket locks out wind and rain. Despite being protective, it offers a bulk-free design that’s lightweight and comfortable.

Melissa & Doug Fill & Roll Grocery Basket Play Set: $16.99 at buybuyBABY (was $32.99)

In addition to a durable handle and rolling wheels, this adorable shopping basket by Melissa & Doug comes with all the fun accessories kids need for trips to the imaginary grocery store. It includes a reusable grocery list and play groceries.

Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2: $49.96 at Sur la table (was $66.95)

The recipes that can be prepared in this set of baking dishes are almost limitless. They are crafted of quality enameled stoneware that’s oven- and freezer-safe, available in a choice of seven stylish colors.

Apple AirPods Pro : $179 at Amazon (was $249)

With outstanding sound and reliable noise canceling, wireless AirPods Pro makes the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys getting lost in their favorite music or podcasts. They come with a charging case and three sizes of silicone tips.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer : $149.99 at Kohl’s (was $179.99)

Not only does the Max XL Air Fryer produce crispy food with minimal oil, it boasts a 5.5-quart basket that can accommodate enough food for a group. It’s versatile too, as it also roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series : $399.99 at Amazon (was $509.99)

The new Fire TV has built-in streaming and Alexa, so it’s never been easier to explore top streaming platforms by simply requesting shows, sports, movies and more.

Stoic Sequoias Club Large Chair : $64.97 at Backcountry (was $99.95)

This roomy chair by Stoic features outstanding padding for exceptional comfort when relaxing in the great outdoors. The durable frame is built to last and folds easily for transport.

LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Set : $23.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Lego and Star Wars fans will appreciate this set that features a 501st Legion Clone Troopers theme. It comes with 285 pieces, including six minifigures for hours of imaginative play.

Dream Lab Acupressure Comfort 15-Pound Weighted Blanket : $76.49 at Kohl’s (was $199.99)

A weighted blanket like this 15-pound model can help reduce anxiety for more restful sleep. It comes with a removable cover that’s soft and machine-washable.

iRobot Roomba i3 : $299 at Amazon (was $399.99)

The Roomba i3 is an intuitive cleaning robot that navigates its surroundings with ease, delivers powerful suction and even returns to its base when it’s time to recharge. It has built-in Wi-Fi and is compatible with smart platforms including Alexa, Google Assistant and Vera.

Shark True HEPA Air Purifier 6 : $299.99 at Home Depot (was $449.99)

With 6 tiny fans and HEPA filtration, this Shark air purifier has the power to remove contaminants and odors from the air with ease. It’s quiet too, so it doesn’t interfere with sleeping or TV watching.

GreenPan Craft 13-Piece Cookware Set : $399.96 at Sur la table (was $985)

This cookware set offers remarkable stick-resistant cooking thanks to the proprietary Thermolon Diamond Advanced coating. The versatile pots and pans can withstand high temperatures and be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Oakley Valve Sunglasses : $60.60 at Backcountry (was $202)

These sunglasses by Oakley feature a sporty design and lightweight fit. The lenses are made with Plutonite, a material that does an exceptional job filtering the sun’s UV rays.

Fire HD 8 Kids’ Tablet: $89.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

Parents love the Fire HD 8 Kids’ Tablet for the rugged, drop-resistant case and handy parental controls, while kids just can’t get enough of the entertaining content that’s perfect for young tech fans. The 8-inch display is ideal for enjoying their favorite kid-friendly content.

NordicTrack RW600 Rower: $999.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $1,599.99)

If that special someone on your list is ready to get in shape in the New Year, NordicTrack’s RW600 Rower’s 26 resistant levels will help them achieve their goals. The machine is built for comfort, too, which makes it even easier to do full-body workouts.

Sur la table Waiter’s Corkscrew : $4.96 at Sur la table (was $10)

Looking for a stocking stuffer for the wine enthusiast on your list? This durable corkscrew is simple to use for popping corks with ease.

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: $29.99 at Amazon (was $44.99)

For the coffee lover who prefers a traditional coffee maker, you don’t want to miss Mr. Coffee’s 12-Cup model. Even though it sports a classic design, it has a digital display and programmable settings for versatile brewing.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

