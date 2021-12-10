ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Watch Live: Bob Dole remembered with funeral at Washington National Cathedral, tribute at WWII Memorial

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura McMillan
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbhFb_0dJSsYVR00

WASHINGTON ( KSNW ) — The nation will continue to pay its respects to Senator Bob Dole today.

Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning at the age of 98. Politicians and dignitaries have paid tribute since then, remembering the former presidential candidate as a hero for his service during World War II, as a leader who was willing to work across the aisle in Congress, as a Kansan who stayed true to his roots, and as a man who was skilled at using diplomacy and humor in the face of adversity.

Bob Dole, Kansan, veteran, political leader, dies at age 98

The funeral service for Dole will begin at 10 a.m.. President Joe Biden, other national leaders, Dole’s family members, and his close friends will attend the invitation-only memorial service. The speakers include Biden, Senators Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle, and Dole’s daughter Robin. Singer Lee Greenwood will perform. The service will be livestreamed on large screens at the World War II Memorial.

After the funeral, around 12:15 p.m., the motorcade with Dole’s casket will pause at the Memorial for another ceremony. This one will include tributes from close friends of the Doles:

  • Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20 th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  • Tom Hanks, Academy Award-winning actor
  • Savannah Guthrie, TODAY co-host
Gallery: Bob Dole tribute at U.S. Capitol

Also, at the Memorial, Senator Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband, and the U.S. Army Band will perform patriotic melodies.

Following the ceremony, Dole and his family will be taken to Joint Base Andrews for his final trip to Kansas. A departure ceremony will take place at 1:35 p.m.

From there, Dole will be flown to Salina Regional Airport in the late afternoon. A Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly will be on hand to welcome him home.

Russell prepares for Bob Dole’s arrival

On Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1 p.m., Dole’s casket will depart for Topeka.

At 4 p.m., Gov. Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Governor Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his internment at Arlington National Ceremony are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Friends and family eulogize Bob Dole at the National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The national honors for a Heartland hero continued Friday at the National Cathedral. Folks from around the country had another opportunity to say goodbye to the late Senator Bob Dole at his funeral service in the nation’s capital. It was an invite-only service for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
classiccountry1070.com

Funeral services held in Washington for Bob Dole

Bob Dole was honored at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to pay respects. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, and daughter, Robin, looked on. President...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
WRAL

Leaders honor Bob Dole at National Cathedral

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The funeral service for Senator Bob Dole is held at Washington National Cathedral on Friday morning. President Joe Biden will be joined by several military leaders to remember Dole during a ceremony.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Watch live as Congress pays tribute to late Senate leader Bob Dole

US President Joe Biden will pay tribute to the late Bob Dole alongside other congressional leaders on Thursday. The war hero and former Senate Republican leader, who died on Sunday, will lie in state in the US Capitol building. Following his passing, Mr Biden described Dole as “an American giant”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daschle
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Pat Roberts
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas National Guard#Ksnw#Congress#Doles#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Academy Award#The U S Army Band#Angels Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

What crime might Trump have committed on Jan. 6? Liz Cheney points to one.

Rep. Liz Cheney’s disclosures of intriguing Jan. 6 text messages between Mark Meadows and both Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personalities are the big news in the committee’s investigation right now. But don’t lose sight of what Cheney said immediately after she read those texts aloud.
POTUS
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy