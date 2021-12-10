ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

By ScreenCrush Staff
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a solid run in theaters, Marvel’s Eternals is headed to streaming. The company announced today that their most recent blockbuster, based on the Jack Kirby comics, will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, January 12. In addition, Eternals will be one of the Marvel...

screencrush.com

ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

