Marvel Announces ‘Eternals’ Disney Plus Premiere Date

Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch is asking fans not to spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie premiered last night in Hollywood and the actors are pleading with people online not to let the cat out of the bag. Doctor Strange himself appeared in a video for Marvel's Twitter account stating his case. It seems that Cumberbatch hadn't seen the film before last night either. He claims that he only saw the pages that included him and acted in scenes featuring the Sorcerer Supreme. However, it does feel like there was one special day on set that the younger cast can't help but whisper about among themselves. At any rate, people are going to be beyond excited to see this film after all the teasing and waiting. It's hard to believe that it's really the tail end of 2021 already, but we are indeed here. Now, all you have to do is make it through the next few days unspoiled. Check out what the Doctor Strange actor had to say down below:

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO