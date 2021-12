Just over a year after relocating its U.S. headquarters to Houston, Banorte Securities International is expanding its local footprint. The investment firm entered into a lease for 12,228 square feet at 5057 Westheimer Road in the Galleria Financial Center, an office tower in the Galleria mall complex. That's an addition of 2,165 square feet, which the company said will allow it to hire 10 new employees.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO